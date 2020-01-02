Prior to departure for Athens, Netanyahu addresses expected summit as well as attack on US embassy in Baghdad and steps US expected to take.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took off this morning for a trilateral summit with the President of Cyprus and the Greek Prime Minister, to be held in Athens, the capital of Greece.

"We are going to a very important summit with the President of Cyprus and the new Prime Minister of Greece," Netanyahu said before his departure.

He said that "the gas pipeline we're going to promote now that Minister Steinitz has been working on for many years, is something that is revolutionizing Israel's energy picture.

"Not only will we bring down gas prices and then electricity prices, it will also bring hundreds of billions into the state coffers for the benefit of Israeli citizens, the elderly, children, health, welfare. It's fantastic and that's what we're dealing with."

Then in one of his signature puns Netanyahu continued: "We're stepping on the gas for gas and increasing gas to all the great achievements we have brought and will continue to bring to the State of Israel in the coming years,” he noted.

Netanyahu later referred to the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and the steps the U.S. may take: "We know our region is moving; things are happening very, very dramatically. We're watching it closely, keeping in close contact with our great friend the United States, including my call yesterday afternoon. I'd like to say one clear thing: We fully support every step by the United States and its full right to defend itself and its citizens."