Yonatan and Aharon Razel, along their father Micha and brother Rabbi Yehuda - present a special song to mark the occasion of completing the entire Talmud: Achat Sha'alti.
Tags:Shas, Yonatan Razel
Razel family finishes Talmud with new song: Achat Sha'alti
The musical Razel family completes Shas along with thousands of Jews around world. Family records joint song for occasion.
Achat Sha'alti
