Razel family finishes Talmud with new song: Achat Sha'alti

The musical Razel family completes Shas along with thousands of Jews around world. Family records joint song for occasion.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Achat Sha'alti
Achat Sha'alti
Album cover

Yonatan and Aharon Razel, along their father Micha and brother Rabbi Yehuda - present a special song to mark the occasion of completing the entire Talmud: Achat Sha'alti.

Tags:Shas, Yonatan Razel



top