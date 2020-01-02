

Razel family finishes Talmud with new song: Achat Sha'alti The musical Razel family completes Shas along with thousands of Jews around world. Family records joint song for occasion. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Album cover Achat Sha'alti Yonatan and Aharon Razel, along their father Micha and brother Rabbi Yehuda - present a special song to mark the occasion of completing the entire Talmud: Achat Sha'alti.





