Family of critically wounded Monsey stab victim: 'Please pray'

Yosef Neumann, father of seven, grandfather and great-grandfather seriously wounded in Monsey attack. Family: 'Doctors aren't optimistic.'

Yosef Neumann is the haredi Jew who was critically wounded in the Monsey stabbing attack.

Neumann, a Monsey resident in his 70s, is hospitalized in very serious condition under sedation and respiration, and his family asks the public for numerous prayers for his healing.

"Doctors are not optimistic that our father will return to consciousness," family members were quoted saying on Ynet. "Our father was stabbed numerous times in the mass attack on Saturday night.

"The knife penetrated his skull directly into the brain," they said, and he also suffered three cuts in the head, one cut in the neck, and contusions on his right arm. Doctors are not optimistic about his chances of regaining consciousness.

Neumann has seven children, many grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. "We thank everyone who contacted us for prayers and support," they said. "Please continue to pray for Yosef Ben Perel."

In addition, the family called on Jews across the United States and throughout the world to share on social media the anti-Semitic events they experienced, and to add the hashtag #MeJew.