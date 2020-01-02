Swastika and other graffiti painted on wall of the former Krakow Ghetto

Anti-Semitism: The Historical Template of Exile and Redemption

As we begin the month of Tevet, this week's edition of Temple Talk spotlights the spiritual shift between Kislev and Tevet, and the continued emphasis on Temple consciousness.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman share insights in the Torah portion of Vayigash, and contemplate the reunion in Egypt between Joseph and his brothers and its meaning for us today -especially against the backdrop of the recent violent acts of anti-Semitism taking place in New York and around the world.