Khamenei blames US for violence in Iraq

Iran’s Supreme Leader lashes out at Trump for saying Iran orchestrated violence at embassy in Baghdad: You cannot do a damn thing.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday condemned US attacks on Iran-allied militia group in Iraq and blamed the United States for the violence in the neighboring country.

“The Iranian government, nation and I strongly condemn the attacks,” Khamenei said, according to Reuters.

The US military carried out the air strikes against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

On Tuesday, Iraqi militants laid siege to the US Embassy in Baghdad, setting fires and smashing security cameras before forcing their way into the compound.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violent protest. Iran rejected the allegations.

“Again that guy (Trump) has accused Iran for the attacks. You cannot do a damn thing. If you were logical, which you are not, you would see that your crimes in Iraq and other countries have made nations hate you,” Khamenei tweeted.

“If Iran decides to confront a country, we will do that openly ... If anyone threatens our nation’s interests we will fight back ... without any hesitation,” he added.

The Supreme Leader regularly threatens and criticizes the US, which he describes as the “Great Satan”.

Despite the ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran, Khamenei indicated last May that his country does not seek war with the United States despite mounting tensions between the two countries.

“There won’t be any war. The Iranian nation has chosen the path of resistance. We don’t seek a war, and they don’t either. They know it’s not in their interests,” he said at the time.