Shaked noncommittal on PM's immunity

New Right char says her party has not yet decided how to vote on Netanyahu's request for immunity.

New Right chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked on Wednesday discussed the issue of the Knesset granting immunity to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"There are two options in case the public places its trust in Netanyahu and he is elected again: He asks for immunity and gets it and thus his trial will basically be postponed, or his trial will take place and he will prove his innocence. We do not intend to decide on this matter right now. Let the request be submitted first and then we will come well prepared to the discussion and I believe that our voters, of the New Right, will trust us that we will use our discretion for the benefit of the State of Israel," Shaked said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio.

Regarding the judicial system and the criticism of it by Netanyahu's associates, Shaked said, "No one is being framed, but sometimes there is over-purism and criminalization of the political process. We have to be careful about making legitimate political processes negative.”

"Politicians should be allowed to work. Sometimes this system does not look at the political process the right way, it looks at them with suspicious, criminal eyes," Shaked added.

Regarding the political situation, Shaked said the New Right party would run alone in the next elections.

"Without the New Right, there is no right-wing government. I believe that if the New Right runs independently, we will be able to form a right-wing government. Netanyahu understood that what is important is the bloc and not the party."