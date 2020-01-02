Israelphobia: Does it really exist?

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant bring back Dan Diker of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs to address what is behind the disturbing rise of violent anti-Semitic attacks against Jews in the US and Europe.



Diker is the Director of the Program to Counter Political Warfare at the JCPA. He is the editor and author of monographs and books concerning the radical origins of the international BDS campaign, anti-Israeli Students for Justice in Palestine connected to Hamas and normalization of relations between Arabs and Jews in Israel, Judea and Samaria.

The program reflected the increasing concern of more than 13 attacks against members of the Hasidic communities in New York and New Jersey in the last month of 2019. Those attacks that resulted in the deaths of four persons at a Kosher Super Market in Jersey City, New Jersey and a machete attack in Monsey, New York injuring five, one severely, on the seventh night of Hanukkah. They were perpetrated by African Americans espousing Israel and Jew hatred, Hitler and Nazism alleged to be extremists of the Black Israelite Hebrew movement.

Diker propounded the view that the spike may be attributable to leftist extremists in the US Congress, such as Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and NGOs, fostering Israelophobia – hatred of the Jewish nation of Israel and Jew hatred, under the guise of violating the civil rights of the Palestinians.