NY Governor visits Jewish neighborhood in Williamsburg

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday visited an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Williamsburg and met Rabbi David Niederman to show support for the Jewish Community in the wake of the stabbing in Monsey and a recent rash of other anti-Semitic attacks.

The Governor also directed State Police to further increase patrols and security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across the State.

"The Jewish Community is very important to me personally. It's been very important to my family for many years. Today, Rabbi knows, my father was Governor before me, today is the anniversary of his death - it's the fifth-year anniversary of his death. And the relationship with the Orthodox community goes back to my father, when I was a young, young man," Governor Cuomo said.

"So it's gone on for many decades, our relationship, and it's very important to me, it was important to my father, it's important to my whole family and it's important to the whole family of New York. Everybody feels very upset and disturbed about what happened and everybody stands in solidarity with you. So I'm here today, not just for me, I'm here representing all the people of the State of New York who want to say they're sorry about the tragedy and they stand with you in total solidarity and love, because that's what we are," he added.

Five people were wounded in Saturday night’s machete attack at the Hasidic synagogue operated by Rabbi Chaim Rottenburg in Monsey, New York.

The assailant, Grafton Thomas, then drove off, making his way to New York City before being apprehended two hours later.

Cuomo visited the home of Rabbi Rottenburg on Sunday morning, where he condemned the attack and called it a sign of “intolerance”, “ignorance”, and an “American cancer”.

"This is intolerance meets ignorance meets illegality," Cuomo said. "This is an intolerant time in this country.

The governor also called the attack an act of domestic terrorism, adding that he expected it to prosecuted as such.

"This is an act of terrorism. I think these are domestic terrorists. They are trying to inflict fear."