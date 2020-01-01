New Right, National Union considering joint run

New Right leader MK Ayelet Shaked met with National Union chief, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a joint run in the March 2nd general election, according to a report by Walla! Wednesday evening.

This is reportedly the first meeting between the two in which the possibility of a joint run was discussed. The two had previously discussed the matter over the phone, however.

Smotrich, whose National Union has not renewed its alliance with the Jewish Home party, has been considering alternative options following the signing of an agreement between Jewish Home chief Rafi Peretz and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir for a joint run.

The agreement, which is expected to be brought before the Jewish Home central committee for ratification, gives Otzma the third, sixth, and ninth slots on the joint ticket.

Earlier on Wednesday, Smotrich said his National Union faction would most likely not run alone in the election, while also hinting recently that he may not join with the Jewish Home, as his party has done in previous elections, saying that even with the Jewish Home the ticket would be in danger of not crossing the electoral threshold.