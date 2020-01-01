Watch Live: Nearly 100,000 Jews gather for Siyum HaShas in New Jersey

Over 90,000 Jews gather in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to celebrate Siyum HaShas - completion of the study of the entire Talmud.

Over 92,000 Jews gathered at the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the study of the entire Talmud, an event known as “Siyum HaShas”.

The event caps seven-and-a-half years of study by those participating in the daily Talmud study program, in which one full page of the 2,711-page text is studied every day.

Extra security was deployed to safeguard the event, following violent attacks on Orthodox Jewish targets in Jersey City and Monsey.