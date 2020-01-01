Ashdod: Children rescued from burning building

Three children rescued from apartment fire in coastal city of Ashdod after suffering injuries ranging from moderate to light.

Three children were rescued from a building fire on Kibbutz Galuyot Street in Ashdod Wednesday afternoon, after suffering injuries from smoke inhalation.

The children were evacuated from the burning building by firefighters and received medical treatment at the scene from United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs.

A five-year-old girl is in moderate condition, while a boy and a second girl, both approximately 10 to 12 years of age, were lightly injured.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yakov Mazuz who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "Together with other volunteers who arrived I treated three children who were evacuated from the burning building by firefighters. They were all suffering from smoke inhalation. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, they were evacuated to the hospital for further treatment and observation."