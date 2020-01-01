IDF launches new combat unit

IDF announces launch of new combat force dubbed the 'multidimensional unit', which army hopes will be able to 'strike enemy faster.'

The Israeli military announced the formation of a new combat unit Wednesday, dubbed the “Multidimensional Unit”.

Following the unit’s formation, the IDF has begun assigning soldiers to the new unit, drawing from across the Israeli military, including from engineering units, intelligence units, Air Force teams, the Armored Corps, and Special Forces units.

According to the IDF, the new unit will be tasked with locating, revealing, and destroying enemy forces using ‘multidimensional’ combat techniques which integrate new kinds of sophisticated weaponry.

The new unit will operate under the authority of the IDF’s Division 98, and will be led by Lt.-Col. A, a former commander of the elite Duvdevan special forces unit.

An entirely new kind of IDF unit, the new force will serve as a model for other new units in the future.

The IDF statement Wednesday said the year-long preparation for the new unit is based around the IDF’s new “operating concept for the next decade – to hit the enemy in a shorter period of time, and to neutralize its capabilities.”

Soldiers for the unit will be drawn from a variety of backgrounds, including paratroopers, soldiers from the Golani and Nahal brigades, reconnaissance units, the Armored Corps, army engineers, Air Force pilots, and Special Forces units include Duvdevan and Oketz.

Part of the new unit’s purpose is to help the army establish a framework for integrating various forces from various branches of the IDF “and to build them…into a unified force made up of a variety of units, both during regular operations and during emergencies.”