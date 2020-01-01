Woman stabbed near hospital in central Israel

Assailant flees after stabbing woman in Ramat Gan near Tel Hashomer hospital. Background of stabbing unknown.

A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon in the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan, at a bus stop near the Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center.

According to initial reports, the woman suffered light-to-moderate wounds in the stabbing.

The assailant fled the scene and is currently at large.

Police have launched a manhunt for the assailant.

The background of the stabbing remains unknown.

Medical teams from Shea Tel HaShomer Hospital treated the woman at the scene before evacuating her to a hospital emergency room.

