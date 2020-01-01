Woman stabbed near hospital in central Israel

A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon in the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan, at a bus stop near the Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center.
According to initial reports, the woman suffered light-to-moderate wounds in the stabbing.
The assailant fled the scene and is currently at large.
Police have launched a manhunt for the assailant.
The background of the stabbing remains unknown.
Medical teams from Shea Tel HaShomer Hospital treated the woman at the scene before evacuating her to a hospital emergency room.
Tags:Tel HaShomer, Knife Attack, Ramat Gan