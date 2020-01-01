PLO flag hung on walls of Jerusalem's Old City

Flag bearing photos of Mahmoud Abbas, Yasser Arafat, hung outside Old City of Jerusalem.

A giant Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag was hung Wednesday morning on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, near Damascus Gate.

The flag was printed with the photos of Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and his predecessor, Fatah founder and archterrorist Yasser Arafat.

According to Channel 12 News, in the past week there was an increase in the number of "nationalistic" activities on the part of Arabs in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods and in the area of the Temple Mount and Old City in "honor" of the day Fatah, Abbas' party, was founded.

These activities were part of an attempt to strengthen the "Palestinian" narrative and the PA's hold on Jerusalem.

"From the moment the issue was discovered, police have been working to remove the flag, search the area, and locate the those who disrupted the order," an Israel Police statement said.