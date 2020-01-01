Former Justice Min. Ramon: 'They don't like democracy, so they turn to the Supreme Court'

Former Justice Minister Haim Ramon said it is Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's legitimate right to request parliamentary immunity.

Netanyahu is expected to decide whether or not he will request immunity by Wednesday night.

"There are reasons which are stated in the Immunity Law, and if he decides that these reasons are true in his case, he can request it," Ramon said. He added that parliamentary immunity does not cancel Netanyahu's trial - it only delays it. Even if the trial is delayed by four years, he said, Netanyahu will see his day in court.

"The second thing that he claims, and that I claim, is that the claim of bribery with regards to positive coverage is unprecedented. If I were a Knesset member, I would not be willing for the Prime Minister to be charged with something unprecedented."

The Immunity Law was expanded in order to avoid it harming the voting public, he said, adding that it, "was not written inattentively, but after a discussion with both those who oppose it and those who support it, and most supported it."

"In the case of Netanyahu, two million people want him to be prime minister despite his cases, and therefore he has the right to claim that. This is the law and a person who uses the law legitimately is going to be judged by the public."

He added that the proper place to decide the issue of Netanyahu is the public arena, not the legal arena.

Ramon emphasized that he expects those who appeal to the Supreme Court not to turn to the Supreme Court, but to the people.

"These are good people, get out of your homes and go to the nation and convince it that it is unworthy that a prime minister with three indictments should run," he said. "This is the arena, but there is a kind of arrogance here. They don't like the democracy and they're trying to create a democracy that doesn't exist anywhere. They think, 'who are they to decide for us?'"

He also said he believes that the issue will not make it to the Supreme Court, and that the Supreme Court justices hope that the upcoming elections will make the discussion unnecessary.

"The Supreme Court should have said that there is a clear law. Don't try to confuse me, and if you want to get rid of Netanyahu, the place to do that is not the court in Jerusalem but the cities and neighborhoods. But none of them will leave their ivory tower, dress in work clothes and go to the people to tell them this isn't proper."