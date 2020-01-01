Labor-Gesher launches campaign headquarters

Amir Peretz: The left-wing camp must win 61 seats without Liberman, or we will deteriorate into a fourth election campaign.

The Labor-Gesher Party on Tuesday evening held an event attended by the leaders of the party, MK Amir Peretz and MK Orly Levy-Abekasis, during which the two launched the party’s campaign headquarters for the March 2 election.

"The festive and joyous event of opening the headquarters is replaced by the deep sorrow over the deterioration of our society with the publication of the poverty report today," said Levy-Abekasis.

"In the midst of one of the deepest social crises the State of Israel has known, we are gathering here to tighten our true social value partnership, I and you, Amir, will bring tidings of hope. The justice of a society is measured by its attitude toward the weak within it, we will save the social systems in Israel,” she continued.

Peretz blasted the government in his remarks, saying, "It is inconceivable that the citizens of Israel carry on their backs the price of the government's failure and irresponsibility. People are drowning in poverty and cannot make ends meet, while Netanyahu arranges immunity for himself."

"The only cornerstone Netanyahu has poured into the country is the commemoration of poverty, it is a badge of shame for the Likud government. This government needs a social heart transplant. The builders of the country, who are required to choose in Netanyahu's Israel between medication and a slice of bread, are the ones who are going to defeat Netanyahu at the polls," he continued.

"The left-wing camp must bring 61 seats without Liberman, if not - we will deteriorate into a fourth election campaign," Peretz warned. "Only then will it be possible to begin transplanting the social heart into a new government without Netanyahu."