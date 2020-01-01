Teen killed in accident in the north

17-year-old teenager killed when ATV overturns in Druze town of Maghar in northern Israel.

A 17-year-old teenager was killed on Tuesday night when an ATV overturned in the Druze town of Maghar in northern Israel.

The teen was airlifted in serious condition to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where the medical team pronounced him dead.

51 people were injured in brawls and violent incidents during New Year's Eve celebrations on Tuesday night, including a 42-year-old man who is in moderate condition with a head injury as a result of a fight in Tel Aviv. The rest are in light condition.

In addition, 49 teens and adults in light and stable condition required medical treatment and evacuation to hospitals after consuming alcohol. Seven people were evacuated to hospitals after fainting. 14 people were injured in road accidents.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in a traffic accident in the Golan Heights.

The accident occurred in the northern Golan Heights, near Bar’on Junction, when a truck collided with private car on Route 98.

One of the injured, a 15-year-old girl, was critically injured in the crash. The other four victims suffered moderate injuries in the accident.