Fatah celebrates 55th anniversary with march in Ramallah

Members of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement were seen on Tuesday marching in the streets of Ramallah while wearing explosive belts, as the movement celebrated the 55th anniversary of its founding.

Footage of the celebration was posted to social media.

Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs marched through Ramallah as part of the celebration, according to The Associated Press.

Around a dozen masked men led the march through Ramallah, firing several rounds of gunfire into the air, the report said.

Established by Yasser Arafat in 1965, Fatah led the armed struggle against Israel for decades as the main component of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

While Fatah was supposed to renounce terrorism and is often touted by the West as a “peace partner” for Israel, it incites to violence no less than its rival, Hamas, which is recognized internationally as a terrorist organization.

Abbas has regularly refused to condemn terrorist attacks against Israelis and, in fact, has been directly involved in inciting terror in official PA media.

Abbas in the past has blessed every drop of blood shed in Jerusalem "for Allah" and called to stop "filthy" Jews from visiting the Temple Mount.

The PA chairman has also ordered that full military funerals be held for terrorists.

He insists that attacks carried out by his own people against Israelis are the result of Palestinian “frustration”.