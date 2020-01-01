Anti-Semitic flyers found in Georgia

Flyers described by police as anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim were found on cars in a Georgia county that is home to a large Jewish community, JTA reported Tuesday.

The flyers were discovered in the Toco Hills neighborhood of DeKalb County earlier this month, but first reported on Monday in the wake of the attack on a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.

The DeKalb County Police Department’s homeland security unit is investigating the incident, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

One of the flyers, bordered by swastikas, described the Holocaust as a “Jew lie” and included an illustration of a large-nosed rat wearing a kippah with a Star of David on its body.

“There was no holocaust,” it says, according to the Atlanta Jewish News. “You odious creatures have been living on the invention of Nazi gas chambers, blackmailing and perpetrating this filthy extortion racket on humanity long enough.”

The flyers also contained a quote attributed to Heinrich Himmler, architect of Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution,” and the words “Hitler was right” written in Yiddish in the lower right-hand corner.

The flyers were first discovered on December 18, according to a security notice sent to Jewish communal leaders by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and signed by Zach Williams, deputy director of communitywide security.

The report comes amid an increase in anti-Semitism in the US. Before the attack in Monsey, there were a series of attacks in New York City, including one on Friday morning in which three young Jewish women were attacked with anti-Semitic shouts and violence in Brooklyn.

On Thursday, a Jewish woman was assaulted in Brooklyn's Gravesend neighborhood by a 42-year-old local who shouted an anti-Semitic slur and beat her on the head with her bag. The victim had been walking with her three-year-old son at the time of the attack.

In mid-December, three Jewish students at Indiana University trying to enter a fraternity party were physically assaulted and subjected to anti-Semitic slurs by members of the fraternity.