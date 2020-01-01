Where will the US-Israel relationship go?

Gil Hoffman interviews former Deputy Minister, Knesset Member and Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren, author of two books on the US-Israel relationship, "Ally" and "Power, Faith, and Fantasy: America in the Middle East, 1776 to the Present."

Gil and Michael speak about the similarities between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at a time when Oren says Israeli society is stronger than America’s but the US has stronger institutions than the Jewish state.

They also address the increasing anti-Semitism in the US and what should be done about it by America, US Jews and Israel.