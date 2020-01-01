Armed man arrested near Jewish girls' school in Lakewood

Armed man with three guns arrested outside Jewish shopping center in Lakewood, New Jersey. Reports say the guns were not operational.

An armed man with three guns was arrested on Tuesday outside a Jewish shopping center in Lakewood, New Jersey, near a Jewish girls’ school, local media reported.

According to reports, the man had attempted to sell guns to an individual, who immediately notified police.

GreaterLakewood.com reported, citing sources, that two of the guns were not “operational” at the time of the arrest and that the third was fake and purchased at a flea market.

The suspect was a middle-aged Hispanic male, a witness told the website.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for injuries he suffered during the take-down, but there were no reports that anyone else was injured and it does not appear at this time that any of the students nearby were in danger.

However, the incident justifiably caused concern on social media given its proximity to Saturday night’s stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, and other recent anti-Semitic incidents.

Tuesday’s incident comes just three weeks after the shooting at a kosher market in Jersey City, in which the two attackers specifically targeted the kosher market.