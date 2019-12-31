Who will Netanyahu appoint as ministers?

Prime minister will have to appoint ministers to Agriculture, Welfare and Diaspora ministries by tomorrow evening.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will have to fulfill his commitment to the Supreme Court by midnight and appoint ministers to the three offices in which he is currently serving as minister.

Netanyahu made the pledge to the Supreme Court following a petition filed by the Movement for Quality Government claiming that according to the Pinchasi-Deri rules, he must resign from his position as minister.

The Prime Minister's attorneys have informed the court that in their opinion he is not required by law to resign, but in order to prevent litigation he intends to cease to hold government offices other than his tenure as prime minister.

On Sunday, the government approved the appointment of MK Ya'akov Litzman as Health Minister, and now Netanyahu is serving as Agriculture Minister, from which position Minister Uri Ariel resigned.

According to estimates, one of the three offices will be handed over to Shas, which currently has only two representatives in the government despite its relative size. Two more offices are expected to be handed over to Likud MKs.

Among Knesset Members discussed in this regard are Knesset Member David Bitan, and Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotoveli, who is the most senior of Likud Knesset Members who has not yet been appointed.