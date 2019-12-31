Israelis choose best songs, pop artists of decade

The best and worst songs and singers of decade ending today, as voted by Israelis.

Galgalatz, one of Israel's top radio stations, published the results of Israelis' top songs and singers of the decade Tuesday. The station ended the decade with an all-time record number of voters. Over 13,000 people chose Ed Sheeran's Shape of You, the decade's teen song, and in total, more than 130,000 people cast their ballots, with over 300,000 unique entries to the Galgalatz and Mako Decade voting site.

In the last year of the decade, and in anticipation of the teenage decade parade, Galgalatz reopened voting on previous decades, 1970s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. The innovative project received an unprecedented echo with thousands of comments on social networks and other media outlets.

The song of the decade according to Galgaltz and Mako survey is: Shape of You, by Ed Sheeran.

Male singer of the decade is Ed Sheeran.

Female singer of the decade is Adele.

Composition of the decade: Maroon 5

Worst song of the decade: Psy Gangam Style

And winning the new category, producer of the decade: Avici

Songs that won the original hit parades are:

70s: The Beatles - Let It Be

80s: A-ha - Take On Me

The original hit parade vote was taken by: Pink Floyd - Another Brick in the Wall

90s: Aerosmith - I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing

The original hit parade was won by: U2 - One

2000s: Bon Jovi - My Life