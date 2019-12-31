PM Netanyahu decides not to extend Danon's term as ambassador to the UN

PM asks attorney general if new ambassador to the UN can be appointed during transition government.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that he had decided not to extend the term of the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, again, Channel 12 News reported.

The decision was made at the last minute, as Danon's term in office ends today. Until a new ambassador is appointed, the ambassador to the United Nations will be Danon's deputy Noa Forman.

Danon has been serving as UN ambassador since 2015. His term was scheduled to end this past summer, but then Prime Minister Netanyahu decided to extend the term by a few months.

Netanyahu is now interested in appointing a new ambassador, and he has also contacted the Attorney General to see if he can be appointed ambassador at this time, during the transition government. The issue is still under examination.

Among the names that have emerged as potential candidates for the office are Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who this summer refused Netanyahu's proposal to appoint him to the post, as well as Science and Technology Minister Ophir Akunis, who has already announced that he would be happy to accept the position if offered.

Netanyahu reportedly inquired as to whether Minister Erdan - who refused to accept the post last August - would be interested in the position now.