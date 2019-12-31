PA: 149 Arabs killed in 2019

National Union of Palestinian Martyrs' Families releases data on number of PA Arabs killed in conflict with Israel over the last year.

The National Union of Palestinian Martyrs' Families released Tuesday's annual report on Palestinian Arab fatalities in 2019 as a result of the conflict with Israel.

According to official data, in 2019 149 Palestinian Arabs were killed, 74 percent of them in the Gaza Strip. 33 fatalities, or 23 percent, were minors, according to the union.

112 Arabs were killed in Gaza, while 37 were killed in Judea and Samaria.

137 men were killed, compared to 12 women.

The youngest killed on the list were two embryos killed on May 4 and 5 in the Gaza Strip, and the oldest killed was 61-year-old Abdel Rahim al-Madhun from Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, who was killed on May 5. The average age of those killed is 25.

In 2015, the number of Palestinian Arabs killed was 145, in 2016 the number of fatalities was 127, in 2017 the number of fatalities fell to 74, in 2018 the number of fatalities rose to 312. The number of fatalities over the last five years is 807 and the annual average number of fatalities is 161.