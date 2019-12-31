

2019 in a nutshell - A round up of the year at Beit HaNasi Summing up the past year at the Beit HaNasi - the official residence of the President of Israel. Arutz Sheva Staff,

צילום: חומרי וידאו וסטילס: לע"מ עריכה: תום עוזיאל בית הנשיא מסכם את 2019





top