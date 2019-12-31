'Pirate' protest outside Supreme Court: 'Stop stealing our democracy'

Protesters dressed as pirates gather outside of Supreme Court during hearing on whether Netanyahu can be allowed to form a new government.

Dozens of demonstrators wearing pirate costumes gathered this morning (Tuesday) outside Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem to protest against what they dubbed the "judicial piracy" of the courts.

The demonstration, organized by the pro-Israel watchdog group Im Tirtzu, was held as the court was convening a hearing on whether Prime Minister Netanyahu can form a coalition in the upcoming elections.

The law stipulates that a prime minister facing indictment can still serve until he or she is convicted, and according to the demonstrators, the hearing was therefore another instance of judicial overreach and activism.

The demonstrators waved pirate flags, chanted slogans of "Stop Stealing Our Democracy" and "Only The People Will Decide," and called on the courts to stop their "judicial piracy."

Acclaimed legal scholar and former United States federal judge, Richard Posner, was the first to coin the term "judicial pirate," which he labelled former Israeli Supreme Court president Aharon Barak who was responsible for Israel's "constitutional revolution" that gave more power to the courts.

The Israeli justice system has faced sharp criticism over its judicial activism from both sides of the political aisle.

Former justice ministers Haim Ramon (Kadima) and Daniel Friedmann (Shinui) have been among the high-profile left-wing personalities who have accused the courts of disregarding the law by overstepping their mandate.

Last night, thousands of people gathered at Habima Square in Tel-Aviv to demonstrate against the "judicial coup" being waged by Israel's justice system.

Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, said that "something rotten has taken ahold of Israel's judicial system in recent years."

"It is no surprise why the majority of Israeli citizens feel a lack of trust in the judiciary. The Supreme Court justices are letting their own political leanings and biases supersede the will of the people," said Peleg.

"The people are being robbed of their democratic rights," continued Peleg, "and the time has come to say loud and clear: stop robbing our democracy!"