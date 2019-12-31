Netanyahu’s primary victory is good news for Trump

Why Netanyahu's decisive victory over challenger Gideon Sa'ar in the Likud leadership election bodes well for President Trump. Opinion.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s stunning and decisive primary victory over Gideon Sa’ar spells good news for Israel and America.

The pundits had already written Netanyahu off.

The New York Times ran a big spread on Gideon Sa’ar. But as Bibi has done time and time before, he fought back and won.

The Prime Minister is at his best when his back is against the wall. He is a survivor. His indictment as I suspected and wrote about actually energized his base.

The parallels to America and President Trump’s impeachment are uncanny. The Likud voter realized the indictment was politically motivated and driven.

They gave Benjamin Netanyahu a vote of confidence and a real shot in the arm. The Republican base in America Is doing the same thing for President Trump in America right now but you won’t read about it in the newspapers. It will have to wait till Election Day.

The primary challenge by Gideon Sa’ar not only revived and energized Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud Party but actually changed the entire political calculus and dynamic prior to Israel’s “third election” in March 2020. I even think it may have swayed Avigdor Lieberman to reconsider his recalcitrant position vis a vis Netanyahu. Lieberman could have joined Netanyahu’s coalition on the previous two tries so that a government could have been formed. He refused to do so. The landslide primary victory by Netanyahu may have changed his mind.

As a result of Bibi’s miraculous Primary victory, President Trump gets a boost too. Just as Boris Johnson’s extraordinary victory in Britain helps President Trump and Conservative voices worldwide so too does Netanyahu’s crucial victory in Israel.

Although Boris Johnson’s victory showed that Conservative politics is alive and well in 2019, Bibi’s victory shows that not only is Conservatism doing better than the media likes to admit but that being dragged down by an indictment actually had the opposite effect. The impeachment of President Trump similarly is helping him to win in 2020. Americans see the impeachment as purely partisan politics. It has boosted his base of support.

President Trump can be more assured of his own victory after Boris Johnson’s and Benjamin Netanyahu’s resounding victories. Conservatism can be contagious. I suspect it will be full blown in November 2020.