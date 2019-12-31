Michelle Obama the most admired woman in the US

For the second year in a row, Gallup poll finds former first lady is the "most admired woman" in the US.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the "most admired woman" in the US for 2019, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday.

Obama earned 10 percent of the write-in vote, followed by current first lady Melania Trump, who 5 percent said was the "most admired woman", according to Gallup.

Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg all received three percent of the vote each.

It's Obama's second year in a row at the top of the Gallup poll. She earned 15 percent of the vote last year, noted The Hill.

She was also named the most admired woman in the world in a July YouGov poll, beating Angelina Jolie, Winfrey and the Queen Elizabeth II as well as Clinton.

Obama was also consistently more popular in polls compared to her husband, former President Barack Obama, while he was in office, according to The Washington Post.

Former President Obama tied with President Trump as "most admired man" in the Gallup poll, with both men getting 18 percent of the vote.