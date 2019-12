Jeremy Gimpel told Jewish communities in the US about the importance and holiness of the Land of Israel, especially when they are far away.

Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel returned from a two-week speaking tour, sharing his message in a different city every day.

This inspiring and enlightening talk was delivered to the Jewish community in Boston hosted by the Shaarei Tefilah congregation.

Rabbi Gimpel talks about the importance of the Land of Israel and especially of its parts, which the world does not yet recognize sovereignty over, but according to Jewish belief belong to the people of Israel for ages.