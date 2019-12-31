Why did the Monsey stabbing happen?

Josh Hasten thinks that Jewish people around the world need to wake up to the reality that if you are a Jew, you are a target.

Scene of Monsey attack
Aron Spielman

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh tackles the horrible Monsey stabbing, where a machete-wielding hater of the Jews attacked a Hanukkah lighting ceremony in Monsey, New York, this past Saturday night.

Josh says that those who continue to ask “why” this attack and the many other anti-Semitic attacks are happening, need to wake up to the reality that if you are a Jew, you are a target.

He also says that communal Jewish leaders, rabbis, and others who host public gatherings within the Jewish community are negligent if they don’t provide adequate security in this day and age.

