Hagit Halali named Jewish Agency spokeswoman

Hagit Halali was appointed on Monday as the spokeswoman for the Jewish Agency for Israel.

This is the first time a woman has been appointed as the Jewish Agency’s spokeswoman.

Halali, who joined the Jewish Agency some 20 years ago, has a wealth of experience in public relations. Halali obtained a BA in Communications from the Hebrew University and an MA in Creative Writing from Ben Gurion University.

"I thank the Chairman and the CEO for their trust in me and am proud to serve as the spokesperson for the organization that leads national missions and major challenges for the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” said Halali upon being named spokeswoman.