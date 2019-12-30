Monsey stabber charged with hate crimes

Federal prosecutors charge Grafton Thomas with 5 hate crimes after he broke into synagogue, stabbed 5 people.

Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people with a machete at a synagogue in Monsey on Saturday night, has been charged with five hate crimes, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Thomas was charged with "obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries."

According to the indictment, after entering the synagogue, Thomas declared "no one is leaving" and began to stab people.

Five people were wounded in the attack. One remains in critical condition.