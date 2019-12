Naor Meningher and Eytan Weinstein summarize the events of 2019 and look forward to 2020.

The year 2019 was packed with news, happy and sad, some even historical.

Increasing anti-Semitism worldwide, the growing war in Iran, the attempt to oust the US president and his meeting with the leader of North Korea, all these and more have happened this past year.

Naor Meningher and Eytan Weinstein are trying to make order in the 2019 events and look towards 2020 which is around the corner.