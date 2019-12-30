PM cancels statement on immunity request

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu canceled a planned statement hours before it was to be made Monday evening.

Netanyahu's political spokesman had earlier announced that he will make a special statement this evening at 8 PM Israel time.

Netanyahu had been expected to announce that he intends to request the Knesset to grant him immunity in the legal cases against him.

This would have lead to the indictments against Netanyahu not being submitted until after the upcoming elections in March, when a new Knesset will convene and a Knesset committee will be set up to discuss the matter.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) told Arutz Sheva earlier that he would support the prime minister seeking immunity.

"If Netanyahu asks for immunity he will do right by the state and make a good decision for him too," explained Zohar. "At the end of the day, no one in the State of Israel wants his prime minister in a situation where he has to go twice a week to a criminal trial."

"We also need to remember that if a trial takes place during Netanyahu's term, they will come and say that the prime minister is making his decisions in accordance with his or her trial or legal needs. I also remind you what was the last time there were indictments in the air, there were many demonstrations near the attorney general's house. I will assure you that there will be many demonstrations also at the District Court justices that are supposed to discuss Netanyahu's cases," Zohar said.

"I have no doubt that the prime minister can prove his innocence but it is good for him to do so only after the end of his term. It is good for the country and it is good for the prime minister as well."