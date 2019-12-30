1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in the north

A 39-year-old man was killed and another young man sustained moderate to severe gunshot wounds in a shooting at Basmat Tabun in Israel's Galilee on Monday afternoon.

The injured men were brought to the nearby village of Ibtin to receive medical treatment.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics gave the two medical treatment and evacuated them to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where one of them was pronounced dead.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Auerbach stated: "Together with other EMS personnel I treated the two injured men at the entrance to Kfar Ibtin for their injuries. Following initial treatment in the field the injured men were transported to the hospital, one was in critical condition the other was in serious to critical condition."

MDA paramedic Yair Siani said, "When we arrived, we saw two men with gunshot wounds in their bodies, one of whom was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing."

"We immediately started providing them with medical care, and we treated them in mobile intensive care units while bringing them to the hospital. One man was in critical condition while receiving CPR and a young man was in moderate to severe condition," Siani added.

Police opened scans for shooters and at the same time began investigating the incident. Large police forces were called to the scene.