World's oldest journalist honored in Israel

העיתונאי הותיק בעולם מברך את ראש לשכת העיתונות הממשלתית

Arutz Sheva journalist Walter Bingham, 96, has worked as a journalist since World War II and continues his work today, on Arutz Sheva's English-language site.

Recently, he was recognized as the world's oldest journalist by the Guinness Book of World Records, and on Sunday night, he received an award from the Government Press Office (GPO).

Bingham lit the Hanukkah menorah on the special evening, which was dedicated in his honor and co-sponsored by GPO head Nitzan Chen and the Israeli Prime Minister's spokesman for international media.

"Today, at the age of 96, he is still working as an active journalist," Chen wrote in a Facebook post. "May we be the same. I have merited to receive a real blessing from him. May he live until 120."





