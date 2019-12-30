Family experiences unthinkable Shabbat morning tragedy

Five children’s lives were changed forever this month, when their mother Sima Chayun went to sleep on Friday night, and never woke up.

No news coverage or speculative account is more accurate, or more moving, than that of Sima’s own children:

Tzivia, age 9:

“On Shabbos, 3 weeks ago, my mother went to sleep. On Shabbos morning, she didn’t wake up.

She was healthy, and suddenly she passed away.”

Racheli, age 7:

“On Shabbos morning there was so much noise, of the Hatzalah paramedics who came to help.

So I got up, and I was scared. Why?My father got us all together in the room and told us that Mommy had died.

I cried, and I said Tehillim. Now I feel very sad.

I really miss my mother. She was the best mother in the whole world.”

In addition to their current grief, the Chayun family is now struggling to make ends meet logistically. Yosef works as a mohel, and Sima a”h was a secretary. Yosef’s modest income is not enough to meet the family’s basic needs.

Donations are being accepted to help the Chayun family recover from this tragedy, and to provide the traumatized children with some security.

