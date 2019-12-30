Rain and haze throughout the week

Monday will be partly cloudy, with local rainfall in northern Israel. There may be isolated thunderstorms. Harsh winds will blow in most areas of the country, and there may be haze in southern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop slightly, becoming lower than seasonal average.

Monday night will be partly cloudy or clear, and there may be local rainfall in northern Israel.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall in the north and along the coast. In northern Israel, there may be isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop slightly.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall continuing in the north and along the coast. Temperatures will remain stable.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with intermittent rainfall in northern Israel and along the cost, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon. Temperatures will drop slightly, and it will be colder than seasonal average.