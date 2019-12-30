Most Israelis are happy with their jobs - but nearly a third live in debt

Close to 90% of Israelis are happy with their jobs and lives, though nearly a third live in debt.

Twenty-one percent of employed Israelis manage to end the month without difficulty, while 51% manage to cover their monthly expenses, a new survey from the Central Bureau of Statistics shows.

The survey, published Sunday, also showed that 22% of the same population live in debt most or all of their lives, and another 5% do not manage to cover their monthly expenses at all. Fifteen percent of respondents felt they were poor in the past five years, and 10% felt they were poor within the past year.

The survey also showed that 42% of Israelis are employed in the city where they live, and in larger cities, 54% of residents work in their home city. Eighty-six percent of Jerusalem's residents work in the capital, and the numbers of Jews and Arabs to do so are similar. In the center of the country, other than in Tel Aviv and Netanya, most residents leave their city to work.

However, just 14% of employed Israelis are "very happy" with their work-life balance. Another 47% say they are "happy" with it, while 28% say they are not really happy and 11% are not at all happy with their work-life balance.

Meanwhile, even though just 60% of Israelis are happy with their salaries, 88% of Israelis are satisfied with their jobs, and 89% are happy with their lives.

Among those Israelis unhappy with their salaries are social workers and teachers (including preschool teachers), over 90% of whom are happy in their jobs but just 41%-51%, respectively, are happy with their salaries.

The survey also showed that just over half (55%) of employers offer full compensation for sick days, while 86% offer full compensation for vacation days.