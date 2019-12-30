Watch: The moment police captured Grafton Thomas after Monsey synagogue attack

Footage released from the capture of Grafton Thomas, suspected assailant in the machete attack on synagogue-goers in Monsey, New York.

Closed-circuit television footage from the arrest of Grafton Thomas was released Sunday, showing the moments when police located and apprehended the 37-year-old suspect wanted for Saturday night's machete attack on a Hasidic synagogue in Monsey, New York.

Thomas was arrested in Harlem at around midnight, roughly two hours after he burst into a synagogue brandishing a machete and wounded five who had worshippers gathered in the synagogue for the Hanukkah candle lightning marking the seventh day of the festival.

Thomas was charged with five counts of attempted murder Sunday, along with one count of burglary. He denied the charges.