Poll: Barkat the leading choice to lead Likud after Netanyahu

Likud members who support Netanyahu were asked during last week's primaries who will they support after Netanyahu steps down.

A poll published by Channel 13 News on Sunday provides an interesting perspective on possible candidates for the leadership of the Likud after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu steps down.

The poll, conducted by Direct Polls during the primaries for the leadership of the Likud, asked 847 of Netanyahu's supporters which of the candidates will they support after Netanyahu.

45% of respondents said they would support former Jerusalem Mayor MK Nir Barkat for the leadership of the Likud after Netanyahu.

Only 10% said they would support Yisrael Katz, 5.5% named MK Gideon Sa'ar, 3.2% named Miri Regev, and 29% said they would support for a different candidate.

When the poll was expanded to all Likud members, 34% said they would support Barkat. 26% said they would support Sa'ar, 8% named Katz, 3.3% said they would support Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, and 22% said they would support someone else.

Direct Polls correctly predicted Netanyahu’s victory over Sa’ar in last Thursday’s primaries.