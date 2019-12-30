Pundit: Without unity, Peretz can return to the preparatory academy

Channel 12's Political Analyst comments on poll that gives just four seats to Otzma Yehudit, Jewish Home and National Union parties.

Amit Segal, Chief Political Analyst for Channel 12 News, commented on the poll that was published by the channel on Sunday evening and which gave just four seats to a list that would include the Otzma Yehudit, Jewish Home and National Union parties.

“The poll shows that without a union with Smotrich, Rafi Peretz can return to the preparatory academy and Ben Gvir can return to trolling. Even with him, they are far from guaranteed to pass [the electoral threshold],” Segal tweeted.

Walla! journalist Yaki Adamker commented in a similar vein and said, "This evening’s poll raises the following conclusion: Peretz and Ben Gvir together will not pass the electoral threshold, they might pass with Smotrich and that is not a safe bet either."

According to the poll, if new elections were held today, the right-wing-haredi bloc would win 56 seats, one more than it won in September.

The left-wing-Arab bloc would also win 56 seats if new elections were held today, one less than in the September election.

Yisrael Beytenu would remain stable at eight seats, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu defeated challenger MK Gideon Sa’ar in last Thursday’s Likud leadership race, retaining control of the party.

Under Netanyahu, the Likud is projected to win 32 seats, the same number it won in September.

The Blue and White party would gain one seat, rising from 33 to 34 seats.

The predominantly Joint List would retain its 13 seats, while the Democratic Union and the Labor-Gesher alliance would each lose a single seat, falling to four and five seats respectively.

The haredi Shas party would fall from nine seats to eight, while the United Torah Judaism party would hold steady at seven seats.

The New Right party of Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would win five seats, up from three, while the United Right alliance of the Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit would win four seats.

Recently, Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz signed a deal with Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir for a joint run. The National Union, led by Bezalel Smotrich, has yet to join the joint list.