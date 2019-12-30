Watch: Dances of joy and thanksgiving a day after Monsey attack
Rabbi Chaim Leibish Rottenberg danced with students in Torah scroll dedication less than 24 hours after the anti-Semitic attack in his home.
Scene of Monsey synagogue attack
Reuters
