Mother of soldier held in Gaza slams Hamas 'arrangement'

Leah Goldin says that despite Netanyahu's promises, return of captive soldiers and civilians was never part of new “arrangement” with Hamas.

Leah Goldin, mother of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin whose body is held captive by Hamas in Gaza, on Sunday criticized the ceasefire agreement with the Hamas terrorist organization.

Speaking to i24NEWS' Benita Levin, Goldin said that in spite of Netanyahu's promises, the return of the captive soldiers and civilians was never part of the new “arrangement” with Hamas.

According to reports over the weekend, the agreement focuses on improving the living conditions of Gaza residents, including increasing the number of workers from Gaza into Israel, further expansion of the allowed fishing zone off the Gaza coast, promoting the construction of a natural gas pipeline project and increasing medical aid and equipment to hospitals.

In return for these concessions, Hamas has committed itself to prevent rocket fire from Gaza into Israel and to gradually reduce the weekly March of Return protests by the Israeli-Gaza border and ultimately end them altogether.

The Cabinet discussed the arrangement on Sunday and, according to Channel 13 News, will have a follow-up discussion on Wednesday.