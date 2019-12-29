Despite the unexpected rainfall, Shwekey’s Hannukah concert at Universal Studio, CA was a great success.

The torrential rains in Hollywood, California, didn't stop thousands of Jews coming to Chabad Of The Valley Hannukah event last week on Universal CityWalk Promenade at Universal Studio Hollywood.

Yaakov Shwekey and his band, conducted by musical director Rafi Gradi, won the crowd with his best hits.

"We need Heavenly help for every show but we needed special Heavenly help for this show and we managed to publicize a miracle in one of the most popular places in the world," said producer Sharon Daniel.