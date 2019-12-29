Israeli Consul Danny Dayan: End the wave of anti-Semitism in New York

'Unfortunately, another hate crime against Jews was only a matter of time and location and not a question of if,' Dayan says.

Israeli consul general in New York Danny Dayan visited the scene of the attack in Monsey, where five Jews were stabbed during a Hannukah party at the local rabbi, on Sunday morning.

"Unfortunately, another hate crime against Jews was only a matter of time and location and not a question of if," Dayan said. "We can't allow anti-Semitism to prevail and we must do everything possible to curb the anti-Semitic wave that has been afflicting New York in recent months."

“This past Friday, I met the new Police Commissioner Shea and we discussed thoroughly, together with the NYPD Chief of Department and Chief T. Galati, the last troubling antisemitic events in the city, prior to the most recent attacks," Dayan continued.

"Today, I am visiting the scene of last night’s stabbing attack to lend my support in any way I can. The horrific domestic terrorism attack that took place last night at Rabbi Chaim L. Rottenberg’s home in Monsey during a Hannukah celebration saddens me immensely.

"There have been more antisemitic attacks than candles lit as we approach the last night of Hannukah this year. We are desperate for more light as antisemitism continues to spread throughout our communities. We must unite in our fight against this toxic hate.

"My heart, and Israel’s heart, is with the victims and their families as we send our love and prayers for speedy recoveries.”