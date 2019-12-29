London: Anti-Semitic graffiti on synagogue blames Jews for 9/11 attacks

British police on Sunday said they are investigating a "racially motivated hate crime" after anti-Semitic graffiti was found daubed across a synagogue and several storefronts in north London.

The Jewish holy symbol had been spray-painted alongside the numbers "9 11" on the premises in the Hampstead and Belsize Park areas of the capital on Saturday night, according to images of the vandalism posted on social media.

The graffiti appears to reference an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews were responsible for the September 11th terror attack in the United States.

It was found hours after five people were stabbed at a rabbi's home north of New York in an incident the state governor said was "an act of terrorism", and comes during celebrations for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

"This is clearly a concerning incident and one we are taking seriously," said Inspector Kev Hailes of London's Metropolitan Police Service.

"We have liaised with our partners in order to remove the graffiti and various enquiries are under way to find who is responsible," he added in a statement.

"Officers will be on patrol throughout the area in order to provide some reassurance to local communities."