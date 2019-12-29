Hamas: Palestinian Authority aided Israel in elimination of Islamic Jihad terrorist

Hamas says they arrested PA intelligence officers who worked with Israel to eliminate top Islamic Jihad leader.

The Interior Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza announced on Sunday evening that officers of the Palestinian Authority intelligence agencies in Ramallah cooperated with Israel in the assassination of Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al-Ata a month and a half ago.

Hamas said that the PA officer, Sha'ban al-Arbawi, followed al-Ata for several months until an hour before his assassination and sent detailed information about his movements to Israel, which used the information to eliminate him.

They also said that PA members received equipment from Israel to assist them in spying on terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The 42-year-old chief of Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigades’ Gaza Strip branch was considered one of the most radical terrorists in Gaza – even within Islamic Jihad - Abu Al-Ata was seen as a rising force within the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave, due in part to his close ties with Tehran, and the decline in Hamas’ popularity in Gaza.

Under Abu Al-Ata’s watch, Islamic Jihad in Gaza has undertaken to obtain longer-range, more powerful rockets for its attacks on southern – and even central Israel.

A string of rocket attacks on Israel this year have been attributed to Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigades - and Abu al-Ata.