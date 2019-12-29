ZAKA volunteer who found body of dead 18-year-old was recorded updating superior in real time.

A ZAKA volunteer discovered the body of 18-year-old Evyatar Azarzar, who was killed in Ramat Hasharon and his body thrown into a deep pit.

"I found the body," the volunteer can be heard saying. "I'm at the scene, I think I found his body."

In the recording published Sunday morning by Kan Reshet Bet, the volunteer can be heard updating Haim Otmazgin, the organization's Special Units Commander, of events happening in real time.

"I called the police and I'm waiting for them. I went onto the street with a tractor. I'm sending you my location," the volunteer said.

On Friday, Azarzar's body was found in a deep pit several meters from the city's new cemetery. Azarzar had suffered gunshot wounds, and a motorcycle was found near the scene.

Prior to his death, Azarzar had been known to the police for violent crimes and criminal disputes he had been involved in.

A gag order has been placed on the details of the ongoing investigation.

Evyatar Azarzar, who lived in the Pardes Katz neighborhood of Bnei Brak, was last seen in Ramat Gan two weeks ago and had not been heard from since. The police publicized his details on Wednesday and asked the public to assist in the search for him.

Azarzar's father also publicized a video last week begging the public to help find his son.